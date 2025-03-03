Garrick Higgo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Betting Profile

    Garrick Higgo looks to improve upon his 32nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Higgo has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 32nd.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Higgo's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243266-71-69-71-11

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 45th.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -2.441 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 0.856 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30308.8300.5
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%30.72%
    Putts Per Round12429.2429.6
    Par Breakers6825.18%19.93%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%14.05%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo last season played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times (51.7%).
    • Last season Higgo's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 23-under and finished fourth.
    • With 186 points last season, Higgo finished 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.1842.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.377-1.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.0882.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.066-2.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.5830.856

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-67-73-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-65+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5464-74-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-69-68-64-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1769-68-67-70-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4270-75-72-74+312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

