Garrick Higgo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Garrick Higgo looks to improve upon his 32nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Higgo has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 32nd.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Higgo's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 45th.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -2.441 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 0.856 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|308.8
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|30.72%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.24
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|68
|25.18%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|14.05%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo last season played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times (51.7%).
- Last season Higgo's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 23-under and finished fourth.
- With 186 points last season, Higgo finished 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.184
|2.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.377
|-1.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.088
|2.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.066
|-2.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.583
|0.856
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-65
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|64-74-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.