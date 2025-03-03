Garrick Higgo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 45th.

Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.

Garrick Higgo has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -2.441 Strokes Gained: Putting.