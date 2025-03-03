Dylan Wu betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 6-9, Dylan Wu will aim to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 48th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Wu has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- Wu finished 48th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Wu's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|48
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|3/3/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+3
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -2.011 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -3.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|16.27%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.08
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|67
|25.21%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.93%
|14.29%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu played 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
- Last season Wu's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished 10th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Wu's 313 points last season placed him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.287
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.180
|-1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.048
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|-2.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.045
|-3.205
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
