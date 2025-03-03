Dylan Wu betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Wu has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.

Dylan Wu has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -2.011 Strokes Gained: Putting.