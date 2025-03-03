PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Dylan Wu betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 6-9, Dylan Wu will aim to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 48th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Wu has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • Wu finished 48th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Wu's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20234870-69-72-73-4
    3/3/2022MC72-75+3

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -2.011 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -3.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6305.3
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%16.27%
    Putts Per Round10129.0830.0
    Par Breakers6725.21%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.93%14.29%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu played 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
    • Last season Wu's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished 10th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Wu's 313 points last season placed him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.2870.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.180-1.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0480.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.103-2.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.045-3.205

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6968-69-74-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-65-72-67-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4768-71-71-69-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-76+2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

