Davis Riley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links March 6-9, Davis Riley will look to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2021, he shot 6-under and finished 39th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Riley has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2021. He finished 39th, posting a score of 6-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Riley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/25/2021
|39
|70-72-69-71
|-6
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Riley has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Riley has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 7-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.829 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -2.714 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.228 (182nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.1 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -1.146 average that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|304.1
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|64.58%
|63.25%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.38
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|138
|21.18%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|17.01%
|17.52%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Currently, Riley sits 174th in the FedExCup standings with 8 points.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.617. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.252. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 0.797 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.844), which ranked in the field.
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.566) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.228
|-1.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-1.146
|-1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.484
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.222
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-2.636
|-2.714
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|W/D
|73-80-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|80-75-65
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.