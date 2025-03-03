PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Riley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Davis Riley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    When he hits the links March 6-9, Davis Riley will look to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2021, he shot 6-under and finished 39th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Riley has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2021. He finished 39th, posting a score of 6-under.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Riley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/25/20213970-72-69-71-6

    Riley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Riley has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 7-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.829 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -2.714 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.228 (182nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.1 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -1.146 average that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85304.1309.3
    Greens in Regulation %15664.58%63.25%
    Putts Per Round14129.3829.1
    Par Breakers13821.18%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance17317.01%17.52%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Currently, Riley sits 174th in the FedExCup standings with 8 points.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.617. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.252. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 0.797 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.844), which ranked in the field.
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.566) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.228-1.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-1.146-1.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.484-1.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.2220.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-2.636-2.714

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7374-73-70-71+8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 2-5The SentryW/D73-80-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC80-75-65+4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-73-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4864-71-75-67-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

