Davis Riley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.617. In that event, he missed the cut.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.252. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 0.797 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.844), which ranked in the field.