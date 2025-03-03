David Lipsky betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field at 0.655.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827 (he finished 45th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best performance this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.735. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.619, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 44th in the field.