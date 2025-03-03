David Lipsky betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, David Lipsky struggled, failing to make the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is looking for better results in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Lipsky is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Lipsky's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lipsky has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- David Lipsky has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of -3.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -3.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.412 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky owns a 0.667 mark (16th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -1.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.50, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|293.9
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|67.71%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.50
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|176
|18.75%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|14.24%
|14.35%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times.
- With 12 points, Lipsky currently sits 168th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field at 0.655.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827 (he finished 45th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best performance this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.735. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.619, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 44th in the field.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.412
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.667
|1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.075
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-1.117
|-3.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.936
|-3.467
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|76
|72-66-72-77
|+3
|2
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
