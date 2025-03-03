PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, David Lipsky struggled, failing to make the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is looking for better results in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Lipsky is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lipsky has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished 3 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of -3.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -3.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.412 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky owns a 0.667 mark (16th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -1.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.50, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161293.9287.0
    Greens in Regulation %11667.71%66.67%
    Putts Per Round14529.5030.3
    Par Breakers17618.75%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance12814.24%14.35%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times.
    • With 12 points, Lipsky currently sits 168th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field at 0.655.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827 (he finished 45th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best performance this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.735. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.619, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 44th in the field.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.412-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6671.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.0750.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-1.117-3.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.936-3.467

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4568-68-70-67-79
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-69-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D76+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7672-66-72-77+32
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

