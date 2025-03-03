Danny Willett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Willett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 1.105 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Willett produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 0.277. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 0.907 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Willett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.057 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.