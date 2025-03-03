Danny Willett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Danny Willett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Rio Grande, PUR, for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open .
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Willett is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Willett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Danny Willett has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Willett is averaging -0.554 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Willett is averaging 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total.
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.8
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.52%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|12.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's best finishes
- Willett played four tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Willett's best performance came when he shot 2-under and finished ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Willett compiled 15 points last season, which placed him 212th in the FedExCup standings.
Willett's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Willett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 1.105 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Willett produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking in the field at 0.277. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett's best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 0.907 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Willett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.057 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Willett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.136) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked in the field.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.743
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|15
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|70-72-68-68
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|68
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
