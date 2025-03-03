Danny Walker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Danny Walker will play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Walker's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Walker's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Walker has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Walker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Danny Walker has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Walker is averaging 1.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's best Strokes Gained performances
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|65-74-78-74
|+3
|12
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|68-71-67-65
|-13
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.