Danny Walker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last five appearances, Walker has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Walker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Danny Walker has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting.