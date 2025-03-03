Austin Cook betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
After he placed 10th in this tournament in 2024, Austin Cook has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Cook has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2024, Cook finished 10th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Cook's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|3/2/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|3/3/2022
|61
|71-72-71-73
|-1
|2/20/2020
|44
|74-67-68-71
|-8
Cook's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cook has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Cook has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 269.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cook is averaging -0.666 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cook is averaging -2.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.4
|269.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.12%
|8.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|33.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.68%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.75%
|14.24%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Cook took part in 17 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 23.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Cook's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 15-under and finished 10th in that event.
- Cook compiled 84 points last season, which placed him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.787
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.