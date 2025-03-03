PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    After he placed 10th in this tournament in 2024, Austin Cook has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Cook has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2024, Cook finished 10th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Cook's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241068-71-66-68-15
    3/2/2023MC72-74+2
    3/3/20226171-72-71-73-1
    2/20/20204474-67-68-71-8

    Cook's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Cook has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Cook has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 269.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook is averaging -0.666 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook is averaging -2.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cook .

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-285.4269.8
    Greens in Regulation %-65.12%8.33%
    Putts Per Round-29.6733.5
    Par Breakers-20.68%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.75%14.24%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Cook took part in 17 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 23.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Last season Cook's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 15-under and finished 10th in that event.
    • Cook compiled 84 points last season, which placed him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.787

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-76+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW