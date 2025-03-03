Chez Reavie betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Chez Reavie enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, trying for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the WM Phoenix Open.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Reavie is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Reavie has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -3.271 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|287.8
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|93
|24.35%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.62%
|11.90%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie played 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 12 times (42.9%).
- Last season Reavie's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 19-under and finished 10th in that event.
- With 161 points last season, Reavie ranked 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.437
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.394
|-0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.137
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.292
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.198
|-3.271
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-63-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|71
|71-67-69-76
|-5
|3
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
