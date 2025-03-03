PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chez Reavie betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chez Reavie enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, trying for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Reavie is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 59th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Reavie has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -3.271 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176287.8289.9
    Greens in Regulation %5069.12%69.84%
    Putts Per Round14829.4130.1
    Par Breakers9324.35%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.62%11.90%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie played 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 12 times (42.9%).
    • Last season Reavie's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 19-under and finished 10th in that event.
    • With 161 points last season, Reavie ranked 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.437-0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.394-0.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.137-0.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.292-1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.198-3.271

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3273-65-67-76-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-63-71-72-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-66-67-75-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    January 16-19The American Express7171-67-69-76-53
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

