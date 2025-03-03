Chez Reavie betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 59th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Reavie has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Reavie has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.