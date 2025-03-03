PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    When he hits the links March 6-9, Chesson Hadley will try to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2022, he shot 1-under and finished 61st at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Hadley's average finish has been 69th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Hadley last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2022, finishing 61st with a score of 1-under.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Hadley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/3/20226171-70-72-74-1
    2/20/2020MC79-70+5

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hadley has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadley is averaging 1.056 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -4.664 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56305.0308.6
    Greens in Regulation %6368.43%52.56%
    Putts Per Round14429.3829.8
    Par Breakers7724.75%23.93%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.90%15.81%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley teed off in 25 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times (48%).
    • Last season Hadley's best performance came when he shot 144-under and finished eighth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
    • Hadley ranked 138th in the FedExCup standings with 227 points last season.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.062-2.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.154-1.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.220-2.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2651.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.046-4.664

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5073-67-71-74-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5566-71-70-71-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6467-68-77-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3971-69-69-68-11--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW