Chesson Hadley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Hadley has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.

Hadley is averaging 1.056 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.