Chesson Hadley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
When he hits the links March 6-9, Chesson Hadley will try to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2022, he shot 1-under and finished 61st at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Hadley's average finish has been 69th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Hadley last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2022, finishing 61st with a score of 1-under.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Hadley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/3/2022
|61
|71-70-72-74
|-1
|2/20/2020
|MC
|79-70
|+5
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hadley has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadley is averaging 1.056 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -4.664 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.0
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.43%
|52.56%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.38
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.75%
|23.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.90%
|15.81%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley teed off in 25 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times (48%).
- Last season Hadley's best performance came when he shot 144-under and finished eighth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- Hadley ranked 138th in the FedExCup standings with 227 points last season.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.062
|-2.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.154
|-1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.220
|-2.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.265
|1.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.046
|-4.664
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
