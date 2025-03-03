PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 after a 32nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Kim has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Kim finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Kim's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20246172-68-65-77-6
    3/3/20221670-70-69-69-10

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.386 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 39th on TOUR with a mark of 0.433.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 44th on TOUR this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 22.75% of the time (106th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54307.6309.4
    Greens in Regulation %5271.16%70.59%
    Putts Per Round12729.2429.0
    Par Breakers10622.75%24.18%
    Bogey Avoidance3411.11%11.44%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Currently, Kim sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 83 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field at 1.816.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 5.720. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.232. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.211, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.324-0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.4330.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.0790.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3471.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3771.217

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5470-67-68-72-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5366-71-69-68-66
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-66-69-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4268-77-70-76+312
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-71-67-66-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3269-66-68-71-1021

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

