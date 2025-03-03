Chan Kim betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 after a 32nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his last tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Kim has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- Kim finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Kim's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3/3/2022
|16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.386 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 39th on TOUR with a mark of 0.433.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 44th on TOUR this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 22.75% of the time (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|307.6
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|71.16%
|70.59%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.24
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|106
|22.75%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|11.11%
|11.44%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Kim sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 83 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field at 1.816.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 5.720. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.232. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.211, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.324
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.433
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.079
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.347
|1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.377
|1.217
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-77-70-76
|+3
|12
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.