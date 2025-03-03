Chan Kim betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field at 1.816.

Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 5.720. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.232. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.211, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).