Carl Yuan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Yuan finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Yuan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 5-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging 2.316 Strokes Gained: Putting.