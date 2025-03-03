Carl Yuan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Carl Yuan tries for a better result in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open having failed to make the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over Yuan's last two visits to the the Puerto Rico Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- Yuan missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Yuan's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2/20/2020
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Yuan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Yuan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging 2.316 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of 1.850 in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|309.8
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|63.11%
|18.06%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.74%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|19.01%
|18.06%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Yuan's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished fifth at the Valspar Championship.
- Yuan ranked 128th in the FedExCup standings with 273 points last season.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.230
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.359
|-0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.630
|2.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-0.807
|1.850
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-82
|+12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-64-73
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.