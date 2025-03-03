PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carl Yuan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Carl Yuan tries for a better result in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open having failed to make the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over Yuan's last two visits to the the Puerto Rico Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Yuan missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Yuan's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/2023MC71-73E
    2/20/2020MC73-73+2

    Yuan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Yuan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 5-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging 2.316 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of 1.850 in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23309.8297.8
    Greens in Regulation %17063.11%18.06%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.3
    Par Breakers7824.74%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance17919.01%18.06%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Yuan's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished fifth at the Valspar Championship.
    • Yuan ranked 128th in the FedExCup standings with 273 points last season.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2300.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.359-0.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.6302.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-0.8071.850

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-67-66-69-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-82+12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-64-73-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

