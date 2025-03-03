PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas hits the course in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Villegas has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Villegas' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC71-70-3
    3/2/20234868-71-72-73-4
    3/3/2022MC74-71+1

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Villegas .

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.960 last season, which ranked 181st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.9 yards) ranked 177th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Villegas ranked 141st on TOUR with an average of -0.251 per round. Additionally, he ranked 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.28%.
    • On the greens, Villegas delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 182nd on TOUR, while he ranked 180th with a putts-per-round average of 30.09. He broke par 22.51% of the time (148th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177284.9301.8
    Greens in Regulation %11266.28%70.63%
    Putts Per Round18030.0929.3
    Par Breakers14822.51%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance17718.52%16.27%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 26 tournaments).
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 26.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Last season Villegas put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 45 points last season, Villegas finished 194th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 0.489 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247 (he finished 54th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the Procore Championship, where his 2.302 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.424) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.960-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2511.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.0570.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.720-0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total184-1.9880.915

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5467-71-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4772-68-66-73-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    January 16-19The American Express772-62-69-66-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4466-70-71-71-611
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

