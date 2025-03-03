Camilo Villegas betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas hits the course in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Villegas has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Villegas' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|3/2/2023
|48
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|3/3/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+1
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Villegas has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.960 last season, which ranked 181st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (284.9 yards) ranked 177th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Villegas ranked 141st on TOUR with an average of -0.251 per round. Additionally, he ranked 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.28%.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 182nd on TOUR, while he ranked 180th with a putts-per-round average of 30.09. He broke par 22.51% of the time (148th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|284.9
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|66.28%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.09
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.51%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|18.52%
|16.27%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 26 tournaments).
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 26.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Villegas put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
- With 45 points last season, Villegas finished 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 0.489 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247 (he finished 54th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the Procore Championship, where his 2.302 mark ranked in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.424) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.960
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.251
|1.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.720
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.988
|0.915
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|72-62-69-66
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|11
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.