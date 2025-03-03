Camilo Villegas betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 0.489 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247 (he finished 54th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the Procore Championship, where his 2.302 mark ranked in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.