Bud Cauley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club after a 56th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Cauley's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 33rd.
- Over his last five appearances, Cauley has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Bud Cauley has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley is averaging -0.183 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley is averaging 3.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 last season (65th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranked 106th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cauley sported a 0.161 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 70.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley registered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|299.7
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.58%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.22
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.99%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|10.91%
|9.72%
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley teed off in 17 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Cauley's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 21-under and finished fifth.
- With 76 points last season, Cauley ranked 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.106. In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788. He finished 34th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.163, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Cauley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.176
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.161
|1.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.150
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.175
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.313
|3.341
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|40
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-67-69-73
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.