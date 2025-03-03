Bud Cauley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Procore Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.106. In that event, he finished 32nd.

Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788. He finished 34th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.163, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.