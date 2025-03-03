Brice Garnett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Brice Garnett enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024, shooting a 44-under on the par-72 course at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Garnett has played the Puerto Rico Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 17-under.
- Garnett won the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, with a score of 44-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Garnett's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|3/2/2023
|48
|69-70-68-77
|-4
|3/3/2022
|7
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|2/25/2021
|5
|67-71-70-65
|-15
|2/20/2020
|20
|72-68-67-70
|-11
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Garnett has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 1.244 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 last season, which ranked 136th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.2 yards) ranked 173rd, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Garnett ranked 69th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.185, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.06%.
- On the greens, Garnett's -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 169th on TOUR last season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranked 144th. He broke par 26.04% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.2
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|71.06%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.38
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.04%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.12%
|9.17%
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett last season took part in 17 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he took home the title with a score of 44-under.
- Garnett's 516 points last season ranked him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.747 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.639 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett put up his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking second in the field at 4.937. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.178 (his best mark last season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Garnett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.173
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.185
|-1.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|1.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.424
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.150
|1.244
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|69-71-69-72
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.