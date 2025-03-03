PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Brice Garnett enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024, shooting a 44-under on the par-72 course at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Garnett has played the Puerto Rico Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 17-under.
    • Garnett won the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, with a score of 44-under.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Garnett's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024166-66-68-69-44
    3/2/20234869-70-68-77-4
    3/3/2022770-68-69-70-11
    2/25/2021567-71-70-65-15
    2/20/20202072-68-67-70-11

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Garnett has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 1.244 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Garnett .

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 last season, which ranked 136th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.2 yards) ranked 173rd, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Garnett ranked 69th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.185, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.06%.
    • On the greens, Garnett's -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 169th on TOUR last season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranked 144th. He broke par 26.04% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173289.2287.9
    Greens in Regulation %1471.06%73.61%
    Putts Per Round14429.3829.0
    Par Breakers3626.04%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.12%9.17%

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett last season took part in 17 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he took home the title with a score of 44-under.
    • Garnett's 516 points last season ranked him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.747 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.639 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett put up his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking second in the field at 4.937. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.178 (his best mark last season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Garnett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 33rd in the field.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.1730.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.185-1.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2631.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.4240.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1501.244

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4869-71-69-72-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-67-71-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-69-68-1318
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6770-69-71-73-14
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1166-67-69-69-1359

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

