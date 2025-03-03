Brice Garnett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.747 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.639 mark ranked 16th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett put up his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking second in the field at 4.937. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.178 (his best mark last season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.