Brian Stuard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
After he finished 68th in this tournament in 2024, Brian Stuard has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Stuard has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 45th.
- Stuard finished 68th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Stuard's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|68
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|3/2/2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|3/3/2022
|22
|71-69-68-71
|-9
Stuard's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Stuard has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Stuard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Brian Stuard has averaged 274.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
Stuard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|268.0
|274.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.26%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stuard's best finishes
- Stuard took part in two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Stuard put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 68th with a score of 4-under (14 shots back of the winner).
- Stuard compiled 2 points last season, which placed him 237th in the FedExCup standings.
Stuard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stuard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stuard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
