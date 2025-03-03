PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker looks to fair better in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Snedeker has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Snedeker's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC72-69-3

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Snedeker has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Brandt Snedeker has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 3.028 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of 1.259 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Snedeker .

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 last season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.0 yards) ranked 182nd, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Snedeker sported a -0.697 mark (180th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Snedeker registered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranked 168th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182281.0289.0
    Greens in Regulation %16163.70%67.28%
    Putts Per Round10529.1028.2
    Par Breakers16821.46%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance17117.62%14.81%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker, who participated in 25 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 28%.
    • Last season Snedeker put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 17-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • Snedeker collected 20 points last season, placing 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.700 mark ranked in the field.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 2.649 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.333). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.561-0.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.697-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.054-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1473.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.1641.259

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-67-72-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-69-68-69-66
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3272-72-68-77+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-24
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW