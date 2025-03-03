Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.700 mark ranked in the field.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 2.649 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.333). That ranked 12th in the field.