Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker looks to fair better in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Snedeker has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Snedeker's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|72-69
|-3
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Snedeker has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Brandt Snedeker has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 3.028 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of 1.259 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 last season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.0 yards) ranked 182nd, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Snedeker sported a -0.697 mark (180th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Snedeker registered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranked 168th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|281.0
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|63.70%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.10
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|168
|21.46%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|17.62%
|14.81%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker, who participated in 25 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 28%.
- Last season Snedeker put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 17-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Snedeker collected 20 points last season, placing 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.700 mark ranked in the field.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 2.649 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.333). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.561
|-0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.697
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.054
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.147
|3.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.164
|1.259
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.