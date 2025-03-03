Braden Thornberry betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 24: Braden Thornberry tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 24, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, trying for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Thornberry's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Thornberry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Braden Thornberry has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Thornberry has an average of 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thornberry has an average of -4.291 in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.44%
|61.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.50
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|22.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|14.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thornberry's best finishes
- Thornberry took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
Thornberry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thornberry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a -1.225 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Thornberry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.561 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thornberry produced his best mark last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking in the field at -1.043. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Thornberry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.965, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Thornberry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.864) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.291
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thornberry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-74
|-2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.