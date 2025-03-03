Blades Brown betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Blades Brown is set to compete at for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Brown's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Brown's recent performances
- In his last three events, Brown has an average finish of 30th.
- Out of the last three tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Brown has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last three events.
- In his last three tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Blades Brown has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brown is averaging -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Brown is averaging 1.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.