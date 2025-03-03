Ben Polland betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ben Polland is in the field for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Polland's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Polland's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Polland has an average finish of 56th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Polland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Ben Polland has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Polland is averaging -0.873 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Polland has an average of -3.792 in his past five tournaments.
Polland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|66-71-70-74
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Polland as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
