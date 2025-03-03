Ben Polland betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Polland has an average finish of 56th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Polland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.

Ben Polland has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Polland is averaging -0.873 Strokes Gained: Putting.