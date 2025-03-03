Ben Kohles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.251 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.