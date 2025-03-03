Ben Kohles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ben Kohles looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Kohles' average finish has been 11th, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Kohles' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|3/3/2022
|16
|68-70-71-69
|-10
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kohles has an average finish of 33rd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles has an average of 1.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.533 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 (105th) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.9 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kohles ranked 75th on TOUR with an average of 0.169 per round. Additionally, he ranked 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.00%.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 137th on TOUR, while he ranked 169th with a putts-per-round average of 29.78. He broke par 24.05% of the time (105th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|290.9
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|70.00%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.78
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|105
|24.05%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|15.49%
|12.50%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles played 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 62.1%.
- Last season Kohles' best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 22-under and finished second in that event.
- Kohles' 531 points last season ranked him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.251 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.015
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.169
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.332
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.201
|1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.348
|1.533
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|65-69-74-66
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-65-72-66
|-15
|37
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
