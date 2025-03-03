PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Kohles' average finish has been 11th, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Kohles' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024669-66-63-73-17
    3/3/20221668-70-71-69-10

    Kohles' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kohles has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kohles has an average of 1.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.533 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 (105th) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.9 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kohles ranked 75th on TOUR with an average of 0.169 per round. Additionally, he ranked 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.00%.
    • On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 137th on TOUR, while he ranked 169th with a putts-per-round average of 29.78. He broke par 24.05% of the time (105th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165290.9294.9
    Greens in Regulation %3270.00%72.22%
    Putts Per Round16929.7828.7
    Par Breakers10524.05%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance13615.49%12.50%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles played 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 62.1%.
    • Last season Kohles' best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 22-under and finished second in that event.
    • Kohles' 531 points last season ranked him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.251 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.0150.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.169-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.332-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.2011.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.3481.533

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-71-68-2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-72-74-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-75+5--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5365-69-74-66-66
    January 16-19The American Express2170-65-72-66-1537
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2570-68-70-65-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-66-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

