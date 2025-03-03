PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ben Crane betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Crane betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Ben Crane hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 73rd-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Crane at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Crane has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In 2024, Crane failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Crane's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC72-71-1
    3/2/20236872-71-74-73+2
    3/3/2022MC79-77+12

    Crane's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Crane has an average finish of 62nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Crane has an average finishing position of 62nd in his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Ben Crane has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Crane .

    Crane's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-276.5304.0
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%64.58%
    Putts Per Round-30.0028.2
    Par Breakers-23.15%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.30%13.54%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crane's best finishes

    • Crane did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played two tournaments).
    • In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Last season Crane put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 73rd with a score of 5-over (24 shots back of the winner).

    Crane's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crane's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship7371-68-71-79+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crane as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW