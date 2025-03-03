Ben Crane betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ben Crane hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 73rd-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last five appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Crane has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In 2024, Crane failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Crane's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|3/2/2023
|68
|72-71-74-73
|+2
|3/3/2022
|MC
|79-77
|+12
Crane's recent performances
- In his last five events, Crane has an average finish of 62nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Crane has an average finishing position of 62nd in his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Ben Crane has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
Crane's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|276.5
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.30%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crane's best finishes
- Crane did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played two tournaments).
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Crane put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 73rd with a score of 5-over (24 shots back of the winner).
Crane's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crane's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|73
|71-68-71-79
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crane as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
