Antoine Rozner betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Antoine Rozner enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 62nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Rozner's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Rozner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Rozner has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rozner has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
- Antoine Rozner has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rozner is averaging -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rozner is averaging -1.716 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|315.1
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|69.88%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|21.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|14.62%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Rozner's best finishes
- Rozner did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in one tournament).
- Last season Rozner's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot 10-under and finished 26th in that event.
Rozner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a -1.927 mark, which ranked him 66th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.840. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Rozner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.054), which ranked 51st in the field.
- Rozner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.716
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Rozner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|65-64-68-73
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-79-70
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|67-76-74-75
|+4
|9
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|6
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-67-71-75
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.