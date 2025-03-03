Antoine Rozner betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a -1.927 mark, which ranked him 66th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 26th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.840. He finished 26th in that tournament.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Rozner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.054), which ranked 51st in the field.