8H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Alejandro Tosti enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 after a 68th-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Tosti has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In 2024, Tosti failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Tosti's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC70-72-2
    3/3/2022MC73-74+3

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.157 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 last season, which ranked 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tosti ranked 175th on TOUR with an average of -0.602 per round. Additionally, he ranked 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.06%.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6315.6320.2
    Greens in Regulation %14865.06%69.10%
    Putts Per Round15829.5129.3
    Par Breakers728.26%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance18019.32%13.19%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Last season Tosti's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished second at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Tosti accumulated 267 points last season, which ranked him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 5.906 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 1.204 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5471.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.602-1.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.2440.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.414-1.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.713-1.157

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5865-73-69-71-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1065-69-66-70-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6869-67-75-75+23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

