Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 5.906 mark ranked second in the field.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 1.204 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.