Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 after a 68th-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Tosti has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2024, Tosti failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Tosti's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|3/3/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.157 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 last season, which ranked 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tosti ranked 175th on TOUR with an average of -0.602 per round. Additionally, he ranked 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.06%.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|315.6
|320.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.06%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.51
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.26%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|19.32%
|13.19%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Tosti's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished second at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tosti accumulated 267 points last season, which ranked him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 5.906 mark ranked second in the field.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 1.204 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.547
|1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.602
|-1.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.244
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.713
|-1.157
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-73-69-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|65-69-66-70
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|68
|69-67-75-75
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.