Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart is averaging -0.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.