Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot 17-under and took sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Dumont de Chassart finished sixth (with a score of 17-under) in his only appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2024).
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -0.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|302.6
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.22%
|48.61%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.34
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.70%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|17.19%
|11.46%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 48.3%.
- Last season Dumont de Chassart had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Dumont de Chassart collected 130 points last season, ranking 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.336
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.379
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.227
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.266
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.207
|-1.794
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|64-70-71-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.