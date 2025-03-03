PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot 17-under and took sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Dumont de Chassart finished sixth (with a score of 17-under) in his only appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024673-65-67-66-17

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart is averaging -0.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dumont de Chassart .

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75302.6292.9
    Greens in Regulation %11466.22%48.61%
    Putts Per Round14029.3429.0
    Par Breakers8024.70%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance16717.19%11.46%

    Dumont de Chassart's best finishes

    • Dumont de Chassart teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 48.3%.
    • Last season Dumont de Chassart had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • Dumont de Chassart collected 130 points last season, ranking 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.336-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.379-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.227-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.266-0.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.207-1.794

    Dumont de Chassart's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open673-65-67-66-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8169-72-73-72+62
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-70-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-67-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-71-69-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5167-72-70-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-68-72-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4070-70-70-73-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-66-72-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC74-73+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship369-66-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2564-70-71-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

