8H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Svensson enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, looking for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Svensson has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Svensson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Svensson has an average of -2.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.452. Additionally, he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.51%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 30.05 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140296.9290.6
    Greens in Regulation %3772.51%72.59%
    Putts Per Round17130.0530.4
    Par Breakers14321.05%20.74%
    Bogey Avoidance8312.57%12.96%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has played six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • Currently, Svensson has 45 points, ranking him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 30th in the field at 0.992. In that event, he finished 59th.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.880.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.541.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.821). That ranked 39th in the field.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0230.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4521.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.3380.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.574-2.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2390.025

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-69-67-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-71-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-66-71-71-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5971-66-71-71-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

