Adam Svensson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, looking for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Svensson has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Svensson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Svensson has an average of -2.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.452. Additionally, he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.51%.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 30.05 putts-per-round average ranks 171st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|296.9
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|72.51%
|72.59%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|30.05
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|143
|21.05%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|12.57%
|12.96%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has played six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- Currently, Svensson has 45 points, ranking him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 30th in the field at 0.992. In that event, he finished 59th.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.880.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.541.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.821). That ranked 39th in the field.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.023
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.452
|1.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.338
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.574
|-2.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.239
|0.025
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-66-71-71
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.