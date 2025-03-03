Adam Svensson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 30th in the field at 0.992. In that event, he finished 59th.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.880.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.541.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.821). That ranked 39th in the field.