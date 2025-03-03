PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    After he finished 27th in this tournament in 2021, Adam Schenk has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Schenk has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Schenk finished 27th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2021).
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Schenk's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/25/20212769-70-73-67-9
    2/20/20201472-65-69-70-12

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schenk is averaging 1.451 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 2.377 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranked 81st, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranked 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a -0.531 mark (171st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schenk registered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 95th on TOUR, while he ranked 84th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He broke par 22.04% of the time (157th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81302.1316.4
    Greens in Regulation %14465.16%63.33%
    Putts Per Round8428.9628.1
    Par Breakers15722.04%23.70%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.79%14.07%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Last season Schenk took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 54.8%.
    • Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 9-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Schenk collected 583 points last season, placing 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.904 (he finished 59th in that event).
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk delivered his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.432. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1881.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.5310.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.094-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0261.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.4112.377

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4673-66-70-68-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6769-65-73-75+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5371-67-70-71-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii664-69-69-65-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressW/D74+2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2569-75-71-73E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2566-69-72-68-931
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

