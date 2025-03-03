Adam Schenk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
After he finished 27th in this tournament in 2021, Adam Schenk has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Schenk has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Schenk finished 27th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2021).
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Schenk's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/25/2021
|27
|69-70-73-67
|-9
|2/20/2020
|14
|72-65-69-70
|-12
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk is averaging 1.451 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 2.377 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranked 81st, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranked 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a -0.531 mark (171st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schenk registered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 95th on TOUR, while he ranked 84th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He broke par 22.04% of the time (157th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.1
|316.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.16%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|157
|22.04%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.79%
|14.07%
Schenk's best finishes
- Last season Schenk took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 54.8%.
- Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 9-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Schenk collected 583 points last season, placing 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.904 (he finished 59th in that event).
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk delivered his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.432. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|1.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.531
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.094
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.026
|1.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.411
|2.377
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|66-69-72-68
|-9
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
