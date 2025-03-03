Adam Schenk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.904 (he finished 59th in that event).

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk delivered his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.432. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.