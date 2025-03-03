PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Aaron Baddeley will play March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his last tournament he took 34th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 9-under at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Baddeley has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished 23rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Baddeley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242370-69-67-70-12
    3/3/20222867-72-69-72-8
    2/25/20213070-70-71-69-8

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Baddeley is averaging -0.194 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Baddeley has an average of -1.318 in his past five tournaments.
    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.031 last season, which ranked 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranked 179th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley ranked 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.359.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 18th last season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranked 17th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179283.4287.5
    Greens in Regulation %16563.39%64.71%
    Putts Per Round1728.2628.7
    Par Breakers17221.16%19.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.40%12.75%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley participated in 24 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
    • Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 4-under and finished 17th in that event.
    • Baddeley collected 175 points last season, ranking 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.244, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
    • Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.031-3.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.3590.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4041.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.487-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.499-1.318

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7268-70-72-76-23
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-70-74-83
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-67-74-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5068-73-72-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-76+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6471-68-71-75-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship7073-66-73-74+2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7670-67-75-71+32
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC74-68-69-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3267-77-70-75+121
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3467-69-68-71-917

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

