Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721 (he missed the cut in that event).

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101. He finished 39th in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.244, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).