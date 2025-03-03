Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Aaron Baddeley will play March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his last tournament he took 34th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 9-under at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Baddeley has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished 23rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Baddeley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|3/3/2022
|28
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|2/25/2021
|30
|70-70-71-69
|-8
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Baddeley is averaging -0.194 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Baddeley has an average of -1.318 in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.031 last season, which ranked 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranked 179th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley ranked 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.359.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 18th last season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranked 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|283.4
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.39%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|172
|21.16%
|19.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.40%
|12.75%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley participated in 24 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
- Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 4-under and finished 17th in that event.
- Baddeley collected 175 points last season, ranking 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.244, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.031
|-3.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.359
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.404
|1.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.487
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.499
|-1.318
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|70-67-75-71
|+3
|2
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|67-77-70-75
|+1
|21
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.