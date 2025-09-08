PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States hits his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 07, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Blair looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Procore Championship.

    Blair's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1370-69-69-71-9
    2023T1270-69-69-71-9
    2021MC68-72-4
    2020T475-66-66-68-13

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Blair's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4464-72-69-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT283634.5-3336.0-3633.0-3634.5-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-67-71-1019.563
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-67-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-76+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair's best finish was a tie for 28th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged 0.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.548-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3241.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0710.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.091-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2440.535

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.324 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Blair has a 64.96% rate this season.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.85 Putts Per Round.
    • Blair has broken par 21.51% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

