Zac Blair betting profile: Procore Championship
Zac Blair of the United States hits his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 07, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Zac Blair returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Blair looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 9-under.
Latest odds for Blair at the Procore Championship.
Blair's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|2023
|T12
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|2021
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|2020
|T4
|75-66-66-68
|-13
At the Procore Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Blair's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|64-72-69-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|3634.5-3336.0-3633.0-3634.5
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|19.563
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair's best finish was a tie for 28th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.548
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.324
|1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.071
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.091
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.244
|0.535
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.324 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Blair has a 64.96% rate this season.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.85 Putts Per Round.
- Blair has broken par 21.51% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Procore Championship.
