PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Capan III's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Frankie Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenW/D78+7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT453534.0-3686.5-3584.0-3535.5+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-73+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-72+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7769-70-73-76+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000

    Frankie Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.956 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -1.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-1.212-0.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.720-0.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.046-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3280.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.650-1.504

    Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.212 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.720 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 58.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 18.41% of the time.
    • Capan III has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Procore prop bets: Thomas in search of more Silverado success

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation, Cobbs Creek Foundation celebrate ribbon-cutting of Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW