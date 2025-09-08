Frankie Capan III betting profile: Procore Championship
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Capan III's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Capan III at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Capan III's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Frankie Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|3534.0-3686.5-3584.0-3535.5
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|69-70-73-76
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
Frankie Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.956 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -1.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-1.212
|-0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.720
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.046
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.328
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.650
|-1.504
Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.212 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.720 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 58.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 18.41% of the time.
- Capan III has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.