7H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)



    William Mouw will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-71-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT766-66-66-67-1985.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship13383.5-3680.5-3484.5-3086.5-10300.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3467-69-68-71-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3530.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2760.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.2720.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.2630.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0681.738

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a -0.276 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

