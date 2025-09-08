William Mouw betting profile: Procore Championship

Mouw has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.