William Mouw betting profile: Procore Championship
William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
William Mouw will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Mouw at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|3383.5-3680.5-3484.5-3086.5
|-10
|300.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.353
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.276
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.272
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.263
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.068
|1.738
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a -0.276 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Procore Championship.
