4H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States watches his shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Gordon looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Procore Championship.

    Gordon's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-72E
    2023T3670-69-71-72-6
    2021T6172-67-70-73-6

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 36th at 6-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT143484.0-3485.5-3584.5-3484.0-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2430.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.014-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1550.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.419-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.345-0.274

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.014 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.30, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
    • Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

