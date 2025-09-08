Will Gordon betting profile: Procore Championship
Will Gordon of the United States watches his shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Will Gordon returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Gordon looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Gordon at the Procore Championship.
Gordon's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2023
|T36
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|2021
|T61
|72-67-70-73
|-6
At the Procore Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 36th at 6-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|3484.0-3485.5-3584.5-3484.0
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.243
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.014
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.155
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.419
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.345
|-0.274
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.014 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.30, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Procore Championship.
