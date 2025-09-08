PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This will be Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-81+9--
    July 13, 2025ISCO championshipT243385.5-3386.5-3683.5-3385.5-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-84+22--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7672-68-74-73+72.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach classicT2764-69-71-72-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -1.604 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.169-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-1.031-1.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0350.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.108-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.273-2.174

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.169 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sports a -1.031 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 60.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79.
    • Chandler ranks 162nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 18.81% of the time, and 158th in Bogey Avoidance at 19.49%.
    • He has accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Procore prop bets: Thomas in search of more Silverado success

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation, Cobbs Creek Foundation celebrate ribbon-cutting of Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW