Will Chandler betting profile: Procore Championship

Chandler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.

He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Chandler has an average of -1.604 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Chandler has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.