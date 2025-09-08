Will Chandler betting profile: Procore Championship
Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Will Chandler is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This will be Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Chandler at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-81
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO championship
|T24
|3385.5-3386.5-3683.5-3385.5
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-84
|+22
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -1.604 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.169
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-1.031
|-1.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.035
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.108
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.273
|-2.174
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.169 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sports a -1.031 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 60.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79.
- Chandler ranks 162nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 18.81% of the time, and 158th in Bogey Avoidance at 19.49%.
- He has accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Procore Championship.
