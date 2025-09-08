PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Simpson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 32nd at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Procore Championship.

    Simpson's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3271-70-68-72-7
    2023MC70-74E
    2022T3070-71-65-74-8

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.333
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1666-70-66-67-1149.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Simpson has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0810.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2810.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3520.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2120.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5020.575

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 310.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson is sporting a 0.281 mark. He has a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he is breaking par 22.02 percent of the time.
    • Simpson has accumulated 131 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

