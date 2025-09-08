PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Whaley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-69-2
    2023MC73-77+6
    2022MC71-73E
    2021T2369-70-66-69-14
    2020MC72-74+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 14-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT43533.5-3385.0-3533.5-3533.5-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3772-66-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-66-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.078-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0550.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1110.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.078-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2120.363

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Whaley ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.12% and has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

