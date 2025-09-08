Vince Whaley betting profile: Procore Championship
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Whaley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2021
|T23
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|2020
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 14-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|3533.5-3385.0-3533.5-3533.5
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.078
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.055
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.111
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.078
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.212
|0.363
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Whaley ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.12% and has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
