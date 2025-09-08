PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Vince Covello betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Vince Covello returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Covello looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Covello at the Procore Championship.

    Covello's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC69-79+4

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Covello's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Covello's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-67-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC81-74+11--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5469-70-72-67-103.646
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-72+6--

    Covello's recent performances

    • Covello had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
    • Covello has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.729 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Covello has averaged -2.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Covello's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.348-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.487-0.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.657-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.748-1.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.240-2.985

    Covello's advanced stats and rankings

    • Covello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.348 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.4 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello sports a -0.487 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.748 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.63, and he is breaking par 17.36% of the time.
    • Covello ranks 227th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Procore prop bets: Thomas in search of more Silverado success

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation, Cobbs Creek Foundation celebrate ribbon-cutting of Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW