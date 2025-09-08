Vince Covello betting profile: Procore Championship
Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Vince Covello returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Covello looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Covello at the Procore Championship.
Covello's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|69-79
|+4
At the Procore Championship
- In Covello's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
- Covello has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.729 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has averaged -2.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.348
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.487
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.657
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.748
|-1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.240
|-2.985
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.348 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello sports a -0.487 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.748 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.63, and he is breaking par 17.36% of the time.
- Covello ranks 227th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Procore Championship.
