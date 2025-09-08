Camilo Villegas betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. Villegas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Villegas at the Procore Championship.
Villegas' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-3
At the Procore Championship
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|68-68-74-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|5.500
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.686
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.088
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.109
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.105
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.384
|-0.001
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.686 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has sported a 0.088 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 150 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.