Sam Burns betting profile: Procore Championship
Sam Burns makes birdie at the 15th green during the third round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Sam Burns returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he finished tied for seventh.
Latest odds for Burns at the Procore Championship.
Burns' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T7
|64-65-72-70
|-17
At the Procore Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 17-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.113
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.111
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.031
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.924
|0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.957
|0.824
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.111 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Procore Championship.
