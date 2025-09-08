Sam Burns betting profile: Procore Championship

Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.111 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.83% of the time.