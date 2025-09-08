PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns makes birdie at the 15th green during the third round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Sam Burns makes birdie at the 15th green during the third round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he finished tied for seventh.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Procore Championship.

    Burns' recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T764-65-72-70-17

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT767-66-68-66-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT468-67-67-68-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2870-71-66-68-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6171-64-67-74-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1130.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1110.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.031-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9240.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130.9570.824

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.111 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

