PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez has not competed in the Procore Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Perez's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-69-70-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-69-69-68-1323.955
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4364-70-71-72-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-70-73-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT966-65-68-67-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7570-67-73-76+62.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-66-70-1130.143

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Perez has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.124-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5090.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.259-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2060.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5790.634

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.509 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.85, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Procore prop bets: Thomas in search of more Silverado success

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation, Cobbs Creek Foundation celebrate ribbon-cutting of Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW