Victor Perez betting profile: Procore Championship
Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Victor Perez has not competed in the Procore Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship.
Latest odds for Perez at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Perez's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.124
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.509
|0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.259
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.206
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.579
|0.634
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.509 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 71.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.85, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Procore Championship.
