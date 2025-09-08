PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Mullinax looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Mullinax's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-74E
    2023MC74-71+1
    2022MC73-69-2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-65-74-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-67+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-70-68-70-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2965-69-69-68-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-66-67-74-713.563

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged -1.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.091-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.199-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.229-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.020-0.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.317-1.283

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.199 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Mullinax has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

