Trey Mullinax betting profile: Procore Championship
Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 02, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Mullinax looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Mullinax's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|-2
At the Procore Championship
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-65-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-70-68-70
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|13.563
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Mullinax has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged -1.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.091
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.199
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.229
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.020
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.317
|-1.283
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.199 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Mullinax has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Procore Championship.
