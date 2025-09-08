Trey Mullinax betting profile: Procore Championship

Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.

Mullinax has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.