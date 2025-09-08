Trevor Cone betting profile: Procore Championship
Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Cone looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Cone at the Procore Championship.
Cone's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-77
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|36-35,35-34,34-35,36-33
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.182
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.178
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.120
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.327
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.443
|0.611
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.178 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
- Cone currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 83 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Procore Championship.
