9H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Cone looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Cone at the Procore Championship.

    Cone's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-77+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-71-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-69-70-69-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1436-35,35-34,34-35,36-33-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4271-73-72-76+1219.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-68-67-71-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1820.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.178-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.1200.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.3270.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.4430.611

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.178 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
    • Cone currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 83 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

