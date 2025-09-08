Trevor Cone betting profile: Procore Championship

Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.178 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.