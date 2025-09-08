Tom Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.246 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.35% of the time.