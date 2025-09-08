PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he finished tied for 67th at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Procore Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T6767-72-75-70-4

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-69-66-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1766-70-67-71-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-66-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-76-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4567-72-68-73E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-73-72-72+928.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4470-68-71-70-111.500

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.179-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2460.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1560.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1640.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0600.516

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.246 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.35% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

