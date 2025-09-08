Tom Kim betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Tom Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Tom Kim returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he finished tied for 67th at 4-under.
Latest odds for Kim at the Procore Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T67
|67-72-75-70
|-4
At the Procore Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|11.500
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.179
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.246
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.156
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.164
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.060
|0.516
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.246 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.35% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.