Tom Hoge betting profile: Procore Championship
Tom Hoge of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 02, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.
Latest odds for Hoge at the Procore Championship.
Hoge's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|2023
|T12
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|2022
|T36
|71-66-69-75
|-7
|2021
|T29
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|2020
|MC
|73-70
|-1
At the Procore Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|73-74-67-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|81-73
|+12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|70-72-71-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Hoge has an average of -1.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -2.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.637
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.303
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.009
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.010
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.335
|-2.145
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.637 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge is sporting a 0.303 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge is delivering a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.30% of the time.
- Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Procore Championship.
