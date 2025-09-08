PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 02, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Procore Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T769-68-71-68-12
    2023T1269-70-70-70-9
    2022T3671-66-69-75-7
    2021T2966-68-70-71-13
    2020MC73-70-1

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-71-72-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6473-74-67-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-78+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC81-73+12--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4570-72-71-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT773-69-75-70-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -1.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -2.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.637-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.303-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.009-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.010-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.335-2.145

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.637 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge is sporting a 0.303 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge is delivering a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.30% of the time.
    • Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

