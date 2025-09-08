PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay play a tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay play a tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 where he finished tied for 40th.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Procore Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T4069-71-70-72-6

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2020, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT264-66-64-71-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-67-72-73+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT970-67-66-68-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3266-72-67-69-1424.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3030.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6210.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.025-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1580.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0570.789

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.621 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 1,275 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Gunner Wiebe betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    John Pak betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Mac Meissner betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW