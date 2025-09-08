Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Procore Championship
Patrick Cantlay play a tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from 2020 where he finished tied for 40th.
Latest odds for Cantlay at the Procore Championship.
Cantlay's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T40
|69-71-70-72
|-6
At the Procore Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2020, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.303
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.621
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.025
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.158
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.057
|0.789
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.621 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 1,275 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Procore Championship.
