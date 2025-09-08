Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Procore Championship
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Hisatsune's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.900
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -2.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.102
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.096
|-0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.117
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.101
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.213
|-2.197
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.096 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.61% of the time.
- Hisatsune ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.40% and has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points (84th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Procore Championship.
