6H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Hisatsune's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-69-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6068-68-73-71-44.900
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-67-74-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4768-69-67-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-67-71-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3768-71-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-70-70-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -2.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1020.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.096-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.117-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.101-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.213-2.197

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.096 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.61% of the time.
    • Hisatsune ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.40% and has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points (84th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

