Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Procore Championship

Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.096 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.61% of the time.