Tim Widing betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Tim Widing will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Widing's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Widing at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Widing's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Tim Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Tim Widing's recent performances
- Widing had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 8-over.
- Widing has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has averaged -0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tim Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.111
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.283
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.456
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.302
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.152
|-0.915
Tim Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 311.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Widing sports a -0.283 mark. He has a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he is breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- Widing has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 210th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
Rookie Report: What’s at stake for TOUR rookies in FedExCup Fall?
Presented by