6H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Olesen's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1530.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.133-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0450.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4030.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7340.042

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.133 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. However, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.
    • Olesen ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.66% and 86th in Par Breakers at 21.74%.
    • He has accumulated 311 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

