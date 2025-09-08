Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Procore Championship
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks Olesen's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Olesen at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Olesen's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-70-74-70
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.153
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.133
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.045
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.403
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.734
|0.042
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.133 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. However, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.
- Olesen ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.66% and 86th in Par Breakers at 21.74%.
- He has accumulated 311 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Procore Championship.
