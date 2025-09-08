Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller is set to compete in the Procore Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, from Sept. 11-14, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-68-70-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|67-67-70-66
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|--
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|66-69-71-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|31.417
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.449
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.236
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.303
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.608
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.226
|0.539
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.449 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rosenmueller sports a 0.236 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.93.
- Rosenmueller ranks 82nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.66% and 49th in Par Breakers at 22.63%.
- He has accumulated 144 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.