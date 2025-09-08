PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 36th at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Procore Championship.

    Moore's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3668-68-73-73-6
    2022MC74-73+3

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-69-70-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-69-68-69-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged 0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2980.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.158-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3920.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.176-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3570.410

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.158 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
    • Moore ranks 61st in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.31% of the time, and 51st in Bogey Avoidance with a 14.96% rate.
    • In the FedExCup Regular Season standings, Moore has accumulated 405 points, ranking him 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Ben Silverman betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Sahith Theegala betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW