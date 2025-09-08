Taylor Moore betting profile: Procore Championship
Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 36th at 6-under.
Latest odds for Moore at the Procore Championship.
Moore's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T36
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Procore Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.298
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.158
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.392
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.176
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.357
|0.410
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.158 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
- Moore ranks 61st in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.31% of the time, and 51st in Bogey Avoidance with a 14.96% rate.
- In the FedExCup Regular Season standings, Moore has accumulated 405 points, ranking him 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Procore Championship.
