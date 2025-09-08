PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Montgomery looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Procore Championship.

    Montgomery's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-80+8
    2023368-71-72-64-13

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 13-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-70-63-67-1762.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT83534-3434-3535-3534-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3167-65-72-69-1125.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Montgomery has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.531 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has averaged 1.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.415-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.418-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2560.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8541.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2771.475

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery has sported a -0.418 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.19% of the time.
    • Montgomery has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

