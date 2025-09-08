Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Procore Championship

Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery has sported a -0.418 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.19% of the time.