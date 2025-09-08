Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Procore Championship
Taylor Montgomery tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Montgomery looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Montgomery at the Procore Championship.
Montgomery's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|2023
|3
|68-71-72-64
|-13
At the Procore Championship
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 13-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-70-63-67
|-17
|62.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|3534-3434-3535-3534
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|67-65-72-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.531 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged 1.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.415
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.418
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.256
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.854
|1.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.277
|1.475
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery has sported a -0.418 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.19% of the time.
- Montgomery has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.