Taylor Dickson betting profile: Procore Championship

Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson is sporting a -0.558 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 61.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dickson is delivering a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 18.95% of the time.