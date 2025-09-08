Taylor Dickson betting profile: Procore Championship
Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Dickson's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Dickson at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Taylor Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
Taylor Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished 69th with a score of 2-over.
- Dickson has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -1.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.292
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.558
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.177
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.170
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.196
|-1.521
Taylor Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson is sporting a -0.558 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 61.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson is delivering a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 18.95% of the time.
- Dickson has accumulated 135 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Procore Championship.
