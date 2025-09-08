PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Dickson betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Taylor Dickson will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Dickson's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Dickson's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Taylor Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach Classic6969-71-73-73+2--

    Taylor Dickson's recent performances

    • Dickson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished 69th with a score of 2-over.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -1.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.292-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.558-0.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.177-0.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.170-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.196-1.521

    Taylor Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson is sporting a -0.558 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 61.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson is delivering a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 18.95% of the time.
    • Dickson has accumulated 135 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    2025 Procore Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Scheffler favored at Procore as U.S. Ryder Cup members headline field

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Davis Riley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW